Air France Boeing 787 to Seattle makes emergency landing in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada

An Air France plane operating flight AF338 from Paris CDG to Seattle on 7 May made an emergency landing in Iqaluit (YFB) after a burning smell was detected in the cabin.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 registered F-HRBB, landed safely with 260 passengers and 12 crew on board. Air France is sending a Boeing 777-300ER (F-GSQT) from Montreal to Iqaluit to transport passengers to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, from where they will be rerouted to Seattle.

The grounded plane is being inspected by crews to address the issue detected during the flight.