Eleven injured as Transair Boeing 737-300 exits runway upon departure Dakar Airport

On 9 May, a Transair Boeing 737-300 (registered 6V-AJE) operated flight HC301 on behalf of Air Senegal from Dakar, Senegal to Bamako, Male. The aircraft experienced a hydraulic issue during acceleration for take-off on runway 01 resulting in a runway excursion.

After standstill, the passengers evacuated the aircraft. Besides two pilots and four crew members, the flight carried 78 passengers. Eleven of them sustained injuries, four of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The airport authorities suspended all flight activity. In the meantime, the airport reopened for operations.

?? A #Boeing 737-300 aircraft has crashed during take-off in #Senegal, injuring 11 people, four of them severely. Air Senegal flight HC 301 bound for the Malian capital Bamako went off the runway in the early hours of Thursday, Dakar's Blaise Diagne airport said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/lZzRGKaIpt — Medan (@sumnjam) May 9, 2024

Transair Senegal Boeing 737-300 (6V-AJE, built 1994) was seriously damaged when it overran the landing runway at Dakar-Intl Airport(GOBD), Senegal. The left wing and engine caught fire but all 73 passengers were able to evacuate alive. There was unspecified number of injuries.… pic.twitter.com/SysgTSL3b8 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 9, 2024