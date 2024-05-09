Eleven injured as Transair Boeing 737-300 exits runway upon departure Dakar Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
9

On 9 May, a Transair Boeing 737-300 (registered 6V-AJE) operated flight HC301 on behalf of Air Senegal from Dakar, Senegal to Bamako, Male. The aircraft experienced a hydraulic issue during acceleration for take-off on runway 01 resulting in a runway excursion.

After standstill, the passengers evacuated the aircraft. Besides two pilots and four crew members, the flight carried 78 passengers. Eleven of them sustained injuries, four of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The airport authorities suspended all flight activity. In the meantime, the airport reopened for operations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.