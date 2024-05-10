Berlin Airport reports significant growth in passenger traffic and aircraft movements for April 2024

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) witnessed a notable surge in passenger traffic and aircraft movements in April 2024. With approximately 2.15 million passengers passing through, marking a 12.6% increase from the previous year, and a 14.1% rise in aircraft movements, totalling 16,689, compared to April 2023.

Additionally, air freight handling saw a substantial increase of 55.8%, with around 3,790 tonnes handled, indicating a positive trend in air transport activity compared to both the previous year and pre-pandemic levels.