Balancing air traffic and public health: Belgian Superior Health Council against night flights

The impact of air traffic on public health, particularly in the Brussels airport region, is a growing concern. Noise pollution from aeroplanes contributes to sleep disorders, cardiovascular issues, and mental health problems, affecting around 160,000 residents. Additionally, emissions from air traffic lead to negative health effects, including respiratory issues and complications during pregnancy.

The Superior Health Council recommends a ban on night flights between 23:00 and 07:00 to combat sleep disturbances. They also advocate for the development of additional noise indicators and the lowering of noise standards to align with World Health Organization guidelines. Measures to reduce exposure to ultrafine particles, such as limiting flights during peak hours, are also proposed.

While new studies specific to the Brussels region are deemed necessary, the Council emphasises the importance of taking action promptly. Transparent communication between stakeholders and promoting sustainable behaviour, such as reducing unnecessary flights, are highlighted as essential steps in addressing the issue.

This advice of the Health Council comes somewhat late, since an environmental permit has been granted to Brussels Airport by the Minister of Environment of the Flanders region for an indefinite timeframe.