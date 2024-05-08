Luxair halts Antwerp-London flights due to crew shortage

Luxair has announced the cessation of flights between Antwerp Airport Deurne and London City Airport starting June 3 due to a shortage of pilots and cabin crew, with affected passengers eligible for refunds.

The airline’s service, inaugurated in January 2023, is terminated less than eighteen months after its launch. While popular, the flight schedule faced criticism for insufficient frequency, hindering business and leisure travellers alike.

While the shortage of crew is cited as the primary reason for the cancellation, aviation experts suggest strategic considerations may also be at play. Despite this setback, potential alternatives such as train and bus services remain available for travellers between the two cities.