LOT Polish Airlines expands Warsaw-Brussels connection to four-daily

LOT Polish Airlines is set to enhance its connection network between Warsaw and Brussels starting in September. The announcement, made by the airline’s president, Micha? Fijo?, coincides with Poland’s 20th anniversary of EU accession.

Fijo? revealed plans to increase flights to Brussels to four times a day, aiming to provide passengers with a more convenient flight schedule. He highlighted the significance of Poland’s EU membership, emphasising the airline’s adaptation to EU regulations and the expansion of its network.

Additionally, LOT Polish Airlines recently cancelled flights from Warsaw Radom to Ohrid, North Macedonia, which were scheduled to begin in June.