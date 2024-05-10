Liege Airport sustains cargo growth momentum in April 2024

Following a robust performance in March, Liege Airport maintained its upward trajectory in April 2024, witnessing a 13% increase in cargo tonnage compared to April 2023.

The airport saw a 14% rise in cargo aircraft movements, reaching 2,196 flights. This growth surpasses the global trend in air cargo demand, driven by a surge in e-commerce, particularly in fashion and consumer sectors. Notably, Liege Airport’s operations are becoming more daytime-centric, with a 21% increase in daytime movements and a 5% decrease in night flights compared to 2023. Moreover, the airport’s focus on noise reduction is evident, with a steady decline in the number of the noisiest aircraft.

Laurent Jossart, CEO of Liege Airport, expressed satisfaction with the volume growth, emphasising the airport’s role as Europe’s premier freighter hub. Year-to-date figures reveal a promising 14% increase in cargo volumes compared to the same period last year, signalling Liege Airport’s growing significance in the logistics and multimodal transportation landscape.