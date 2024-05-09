Corendon Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers nose gear damage during landing Gazipasa Airport, Turkey

In the morning of 9 May, a Corendon Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered 9H-TJF) operated flight XC1031 between Cologne Bonn Airport, Germany and Gazipasa, Turkey. During landing at Gazipasa, the nose landing gear tires of the aircraft burst and the wheel got damaged.

After the tire burst, the plane rested on the front landing gear and the passengers disembarked from the plane safely.

