RIU opens its seventh hotel in Jamaica: the Riu Palace Aquarelle

RIU Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its latest establishment in Jamaica, the Riu Palace Aquarelle, located in Falmouth. This 5-star, 24-hour all-inclusive hotel boasts 753 rooms, including swim-up suites on the first floor offering stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

The hotel features six restaurants and five bars, as well as four pools and direct access to White Bay beach. Additionally, guests can enjoy wellness services at Renova Spa and a children’s pool with slides and a Splash Water World water park. Falmouth, known for its historical significance and beautiful beaches, provides a perfect backdrop for this new hotel.

What sets the Riu Palace Aquarelle apart is its commitment to sustainability. It is the first RIU hotel in the Caribbean to utilize solar energy, with plans to expand this initiative to other destinations in the region. The installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof will generate clean energy, significantly reducing the hotel’s energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

With the opening of the Riu Palace Aquarelle, RIU now operates seven hotels in Jamaica, further solidifying its presence in the Caribbean. This expansion reflects RIU’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional hospitality while embracing sustainable practices.