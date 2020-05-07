Finnair traffic performance in April 2020: -98.7%

Finnair’s significant capacity reductions due to the coronavirus impact were clearly visible in all traffic figures

In April, Finnair carried 16,100 passengers which is 98.7% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in April by 97.0%. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 99.1%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased year-on-year by 57.5% points to 23.9%. All traffic figures were heavily impacted by the significant coronavirus related capacity reductions, which were visible especially in the North Atlantic figures as there were no flights to North America in April.

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 99.4%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 100.0%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 93.2%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 96.1%.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 99.4%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 98.5% and in domestic traffic by 98.7%.

The PLF was 82.7% in Asian traffic, 17.5% in European traffic and 21.9% in domestic traffic, whereas there was no PLF figure in the North Atlantic traffic due to zero flights in April.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 99.3%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 98.4% and in domestic traffic by 98.8%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 99.2% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 99.5%, both due to the coronavirus impact. However, cargo-related available tonne kilometres decreased by 88.7% and revenue tonne-kilometres decreased by 85.5% and they include also the cargo-only flights operated primarily between Asia and Europe. Finnair operated 124 (one-way) cargo-only flights in April.

In April, 95.9% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (82.5%).

Traffic statistics for May 2020 will be published on Friday 5 June 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance April 2020 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 16.1 -98.7 2,671.6 -38.9 Available seat kilometres mill 117.0 -97.0 9,787.8 -32.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 27.9 -99.1 7,050.8 -39.0 Passenger load factor % 23.9 -57.5p 72.0 -7.1p Cargo tonnes total 1,936.8 -86.4 32,029.0 -38.2 Available tonne-kilometres mill 60.8 -89.3 1,482.6 -30.8 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 15.6 -95.9 832.9 -38.8 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 1.4 -99.3 466.9 -41.7 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 11.0 -99.4 4,684.8 -36.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 9.1 -99.4 3,577.4 -41.2 Passenger load factor % Asia 82.7 -0.1p 76.4 -6.3p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 12.3 -98.4 1,527.9 -40.0 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 99.8 -93.2 3,669.1 -30.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 17.5 -98.5 2,474.6 -38.9 Passenger load factor % Europe 17.5 -63.5p 67.4 -9.0p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 82.2 -30.1 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 847.0 -23.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 644.6 -28.2 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic N/A N/A 76.1 -5.0p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 2.4 -98.8 594.5 -34.8 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 6.3 -96.1 587.0 -29.1 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 1.4 -98.7 354.2 -31.7 Passenger load factor % Domestic 21.9 -45.2p 60.3 -2.2p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 122.5 -95.7 6,902.3 -32.0 North Atlantic tonnes 0.0 -100.0 2,513.2 -22.5 Asia tonnes 31.2 -99.7 20,716.3 -45.8 Domestic tonnes 12.4 -74.8 126.5 -37.8 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 166.1 -98.8 30,258.4 -41.6 Cargo flights, tonnes** 1,770.7 100.0 1,770.7 100.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 1,936.8 -86.4 32,029.0 -38.2 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 18.1 -88.7 380.4 -32.8 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 13.1 -85.5 202.2 -38.5 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 1.3 -99.2 363.5 -35.8 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 0.5 -99.5 189.6 -42.3 Cargo load factor* % 72.3 15.7p 53.2 -4.9p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % N/A N/A 66.1 11.1p – Asia cargo load factor* % 75.9 13.8p 55.8 -8.1p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 36.8 -19.8p 52.1 -5.9p

* Operational calculatory capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 May 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST