KLM Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Ankara after cargo fire indication

On 6 May, a KLM Boeing 777-200ER registered PH-BQB, en route from Amsterdam to Shanghai on flight KL895, made an unscheduled landing at Ankara airport (ESB) due to indications of a cargo fire over the Black Sea.

Despite no evidence of fire upon inspection, the aircraft remained grounded for six hours before departing back to Amsterdam. Passengers’ experiences during the delay remain unclear; however, another KLM Boeing 777-200 (PH-BQE) did a rotation AMS-ESB-AMS the same night, probably to pick up the stranded passengers.

The first aircraft resumed operations three days later with a flight to Mexico City.