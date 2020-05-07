Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Bombardier will complete its acquisition of the CRJ programme on 1 June

Programme to be operated under new name of MHI RJ Aviation Group upon 1, June, 2020

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Bombardier Inc. (Bombardier)of Canada have agreed that all closing conditions have been met and the transaction pertaining to the acquisition of Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) Programme will close on June 1, 2020. The Programme will be operated under the newly created group entities of MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) and will commence upon closing.

As part of the acquisition, MHI acquires the maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing, and sales activities for the CRJ Series aircraft, along with the type certificates. This includes the CRJ related services and support network mainly located in Mirabel, Québec, and Toronto, Ontario in Canada, Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Tucson, Arizona in the United States. CRJ Spare parts will continue to be distributed from depots in Chicago, Illinois and Frankfurt, Germany.

Complementary to MHI’s existing commercial aircraft business, MHIRJ will provide a holistic servicing and support solution for the global aircraft industry including the CRJ Series aircraft, and eventually, for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of next-generation regional jets.

Key integration milestone updates will be provided on an ongoing basis.

