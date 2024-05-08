Positive growth in passenger numbers and cargo: Finnair’s April 2024 traffic performance

In April 2024, Finnair’s traffic performance showed positive trends with an increase in both passenger numbers and cargo figures compared to the previous year.

Passenger traffic : Finnair carried 905,200 passengers in April, marking a 4.2% increase compared to April 2023. The capacity (ASK) increased by 3.9% year-on-year, with additional narrow-body capacity deployed after the end of wet lease outs to British Airways. Including wet lease outs, capacity increased by 5.9% due to cooperation with Qantas. Traffic (RPKs) increased by 1.6%, resulting in a decline in Passenger Load Factor (PLF) by 1.6 percentage points to 72.5%.

Overall, Finnair’s performance in April 2024 showed positive growth in passenger numbers and cargo, with some fluctuations in traffic by region and on-time performance affected by weather conditions.