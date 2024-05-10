SWISS launches inaugural non-stop flight from Seoul to Zurich, strengthening Swiss-Korean ties

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) inaugurates its first-ever direct flight from Seoul to Zurich, marking a significant milestone in Swiss-Korean relations. This new route opens up direct travel opportunities between South Korea and Switzerland, offering Korean passengers access to Switzerland’s renowned culture and landscapes.

Zurich, with its blend of natural beauty and modernity, promises a unique experience for leisure and business travellers alike. The launch of this route underscores the strong economic ties between the two countries, with South Korea being Switzerland’s fourth-largest Asian trading partner.

Mr. Leandro Tonidandel, General Manager Korea SWISS, highlights SWISS’ commitment to the Korean market, building on 40 years of connecting Korea with Europe. This inaugural flight signifies a deeper level of collaboration between Switzerland and Korea, further solidifying their bilateral relations across various domains such as education, economics, and culture.

SWISS, known for its premium services and commitment to sustainability, aims to enhance connectivity between Switzerland and the world while striving towards ambitious CO2 reduction goals. As part of the Lufthansa Group and a member of Star Alliance, SWISS remains dedicated to delivering top-notch quality and fostering global connections.