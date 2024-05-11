Condor’s Airbus A320neo soars into service, paving the way for sustainable comfort

Condor’s inaugural flight of the Airbus A320neo D-ANCZ marked the beginning of a fleet transformation aimed at enhancing guest experience and sustainability.

The flight DE1662 departed from Frankfurt to Heraklion, heralding a series of routes to destinations like Rhodos, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria.

With 43 A32Xneo aircraft expected by 2029, Condor is set to revolutionise short and medium-haul travel. Passengers will enjoy enhanced connectivity through the “FlyConnect” portal, offering entertainment and internet access. The aircraft’s advanced technology, including Pratt & Whitney’s PW1127G engines, promises up to 20% lower CO2 emissions and 50% less fuel consumption, aligning with Condor’s commitment to eco-friendly aviation.