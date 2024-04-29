Finnair temporarily halts Tartu flights due to GPS interference

Finnair announces the temporary suspension of its daily flights to Tartu, Estonia, from April 29 to May 31. The decision is made to address GPS interference affecting the airport’s approach methods, which led to recent flight diversions.

During the suspension, efforts will focus on implementing alternative approach solutions at Tartu Airport to ensure safe operations without relying on GPS signals. Affected customers will receive cancellation notifications and options for rebooking or refunds.

Finnair emphasises its commitment to flight safety and highlights the challenges posed by GPS interference, particularly in certain regions. The airline assures passengers of alternative navigation systems on its aircraft and vows to resume operations once alternative solutions are in place.