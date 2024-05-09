Smoke in the cockpit forces Finnair ATR 72-500 to evacuate

The crew of a domestic Finnair flight was forced to evacuate the aircraft, an ATR 72-500 (registration currently unknown), just before take-off at Helsinki Airport. Flight AY393 is a scheduled flight between Helsinki and Kronoby in Finland.

A malfunction on one of the electronic devices in the cockpit emitted smoke, forcing the crew to launch the prompt evacuation of the 31 passengers. Nobody got injured during the mishap. Emergency services were called to handle a “faintly visible smoke” in the cockpit.

Fire fighters inspected the aircraft, but found no signs of any fire. The crew was checked by ambulance staff, and the passengers were later flown to Kronoby on replacement aircraft ATR 72-500 (registered OH-ATH).

Among the passengers were Finnish Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) and four members of Finnish parliament. She witnessed the serious incident at first hand:

“Tonight I experienced a truly serious situation on an airplane for the first time. We had been waiting for permission to take off for quite some time. There were many planes in line. After a while, I smelled something burnt. At first, I thought it was jet fuel from another plane. But then the engines stopped, and the flight attendant stood up and told us loudly to leave the plane quickly, leaving all hand luggage behind.

I was sitting in row 3, and the exit was in the back of the plane. It took a while (it felt long) before people started to realize it was urgent. I realized the seriousness of the situation immediately. I also hurried the passengers who apparently hadn’t yet understood the seriousness. I can say that an airport corridor can feel long when it’s full of people. But eventually, things started to move forward. When I reached the stairs of the exit, I thought to myself that this will be fine. Quickly out and far enough away from the plane.

Now I’m home. I’ve had time to process what happened. And I realize that we were lucky. Combined with the crew’s swift action. Everyone made it out safely. Smoke had already developed where the pilots were sitting. No one was harmed. I want to convey my warm Thanks to the crew. You did exactly what you were supposed to do! ????

Sometimes there are situations where people’s ability to act correctly is tested. Tonight there was such a situation on the airplane. Thanks to the staff’s swift action, the airplane was evacuated in time. Now at home in Pietarsaari. Very grateful for that. Sometimes it feels like a guardian angel is walking beside you.”

