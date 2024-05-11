Handler dnata secures major contract with Lufthansa Group in Amsterdam

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has announced a significant new contract with Lufthansa Group at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Under this partnership, dnata will deliver passenger and ramp services to four airlines within the group, facilitating a seamless travel experience for approximately 1.6 million passengers on 7,300 flights annually.

The collaboration covers flights between Amsterdam and key European cities serviced by Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and Air Dolomiti. Jan van Anrooy, Managing Director of dnata Netherlands, expressed pride in the partnership and emphasised dnata’s commitment to safety and quality service.

dnata’s investment in infrastructure, equipment, and sustainable technologies, such as electric smart cars and solar-powered ground support equipment, reflects its dedication to enhancing operations at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Currently serving 37 airlines in Amsterdam with a team of 1,000 aviation professionals, dnata’s expansion underscores its position as a leading provider in the aviation industry.