Aer Lingus opts out as launch customer for Airbus A321XLR amid pilot pay dispute

Aer Lingus, initially set to receive the maiden Airbus A321XLR, has forfeited its position as the launch customer due to unresolved pilot pay issues. As a result, the aircraft will now be allocated to another IAG group airline.

The A321XLR, known for its long-range capabilities and fuel efficiency, was expected to bolster Aer Lingus’ transatlantic routes.

With the first delivery diverted, Aer Lingus faces uncertainty in its short-term route network development. However, the airline anticipates receiving subsequent deliveries, potentially allowing time to resolve the pay dispute before further commitments are made.

As negotiations continue between the airline and the pilot union, the Labour Court is expected to intervene, seeking a resolution for both parties.