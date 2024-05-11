Grupo Abra expands Its wings: Avianca’s parent company acquires Wamos Air

Grupo Abra, the parent company of Avianca and Gol, has announced the acquisition of Spanish airline Wamos Air, specialised in aircraft leasing services.

Under new ownership, Wamos Air will continue operating independently, maintaining its team and business model. The deal, expected to close in September pending regulatory approvals, reinforces Wamos’ operations in Latin America.

This move marks another step in Avianca’s presence in the Spanish aviation market, with potential future expansions in the sector. The acquisition aligns with Grupo Abra’s goal of consolidating its presence across 15 countries and 150 destinations, leveraging Wamos Air’s extensive experience and global reach.

Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed, emphasising the strategic nature of the investment.