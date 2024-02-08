Finnair starts weighing volunteer passengers at Helsinki gate

Finnair is conducting a trial at its Helsinki Airport hub, where volunteer passengers are being weighed at the departure gate along with their carry-on bags. The purpose is to refine weight estimates for planes before takeoff, ensuring accurate calculations for aircraft balance and performance.

The trial, with 800 volunteers already participating, aims to collect data on average passenger weight and hand luggage for both winter and summer seasons. The airline emphasises that the weigh-ins are anonymous, with only the gate staff seeing the weight. The collected data will be sent to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency for verification and will be used for loading calculations from 2025-30.