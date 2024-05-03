Mass sickness on Condor jet from Mauritius triggers major operation at Frankfurt Airport

A holiday flight from Mauritius to Frankfurt led to a major operation of rescue workers at Frankfurt Airport after some passengers complained of severe discomfort.

The crew of Condor flight DE2315 from Saint Louis, Mauritius, to Frankfurt (operated by Airbus A330-900 registered D-ANRN) informed the control centre at the destination airport on Thursday (2 May) that some passengers were suffering from severe discomfort. As a result, about 15 rescue vehicles were mobilised, including some from outside the airport.

The helpers arrived after landing at 17:33 and found several vacationers who had vomited or felt sick during the flight. A spokesperson for the airline did not provide an exact number on Friday. However, the crew was not affected. “They are trained and prepared for special situations like this one. After careful consideration of the overall situation, the flight was resumed,” said the spokesperson.