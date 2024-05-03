[Pics] Air Canada and Brussels Airport inaugurate new non-stop seasonal service between Brussels and Toronto

Air Canada and Brussels Airport have launched a new non-stop seasonal service between Brussels and Toronto. This service, operating up to four times per week, expands Air Canada’s offerings, making it the airline with the most direct flights between Belgium and Canada.

Air Canada is the only airline connecting the two countries year-round, with up to 11 weekly non-stop flights during the summer peak to Toronto and Montreal. The Toronto flights are operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, providing three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class.

Passengers enjoy benefits such as personalised service, fine cuisine, and priority airport services. The route aims to enhance travel options for Belgian customers, providing direct access to Toronto and facilitating onward connections throughout North America.

Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist highlights the economic and leisure benefits of this new route, emphasising its contribution to connecting Canada and Belgium.

Air Canada’s seamless U.S. Customs pre-clearance process in Montreal and Toronto further enhances the travel experience for passengers connecting to the United States. Additionally, Air Canada’s international services offer a range of cabin options and onboard amenities, including award-winning entertainment, complimentary meals, and access to Maple Leaf Lounges for eligible customers.

Travellers are advised to stay updated on government entry requirements for international travel.