Lufthansa expects further delay in Boeing 777-9 delivery, anticipates arrival in 2026

Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter has revealed that the German airline anticipates the delivery of its first widebody Boeing 777-9 to be pushed back to 2026, marking a significant delay from the initial expectation of receiving the aircraft in 2025.

The 777X programme has faced substantial setbacks, with development issues causing successive delays. While Boeing maintains optimism for entry into service in 2025, recent quality problems on the assembly line have raised concerns, leading to heightened scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Lufthansa’s decision reflects similar forecasts made by Emirates Airlines, indicating widespread challenges in the 777X programme.