Enhancing connections and expanding horizons: Finnair’s latest traffic programme updates

Finnair unveils its revamped traffic programme for Winter 2024 and Summer 2025, promising increased accessibility and new destinations for travellers. Highlights include expanded weekly frequencies to Japan and Dallas, alongside the introduction of a new route to Kirkenes, Norway.

Key Points

Japan Expansion: Finnair will boost its offerings to Japan with additional frequencies to Tokyo Narita, ensuring daily flights to both Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita by Summer 2025. Furthermore, Nagoya will see an increase to three weekly flights, enhancing connectivity to the region.

Finnair will boost its offerings to Japan with additional frequencies to Tokyo Narita, ensuring daily flights to both Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita by Summer 2025. Furthermore, Nagoya will see an increase to three weekly flights, enhancing connectivity to the region. New Destination – Kirkenes, Norway: Adding to its network, Finnair announces a new route to Kirkenes in Northern Norway, commencing in Summer 2025. Serviced thrice weekly from Helsinki via Ivalo, this route caters to travellers keen on exploring Finnish Lapland and Northern Norway, facilitating easy access to attractions such as the renowned Hurtigruten cruise.

Adding to its network, Finnair announces a new route to Kirkenes in Northern Norway, commencing in Summer 2025. Serviced thrice weekly from Helsinki via Ivalo, this route caters to travellers keen on exploring Finnish Lapland and Northern Norway, facilitating easy access to attractions such as the renowned Hurtigruten cruise. Baltic Expansion: Finnair responds to demand in the Baltics by ramping up frequencies to Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius for Summer 2025. Tallinn and Riga will witness five additional weekly flights each, while Vilnius will gain two, fostering improved connectivity in the region.

Finnair responds to demand in the Baltics by ramping up frequencies to Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius for Summer 2025. Tallinn and Riga will witness five additional weekly flights each, while Vilnius will gain two, fostering improved connectivity in the region. Winter 2024 Update: Finnair bolsters its Winter 2024 traffic programme with added frequencies to Dallas, establishing a year-round daily service. This move not only caters to passenger convenience but also facilitates seamless connections to American Airlines’ vast network from their Dallas hub.

Finnair bolsters its Winter 2024 traffic programme with added frequencies to Dallas, establishing a year-round daily service. This move not only caters to passenger convenience but also facilitates seamless connections to American Airlines’ vast network from their Dallas hub. Booking Availability: Travellers can now secure their flights via Finnair.com for the Winter 2024 season spanning from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, and the Summer 2025 season running from March 30, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

By enhancing connectivity and introducing exciting new routes, Finnair continues its commitment to providing seamless travel experiences and expanding horizons for passengers worldwide.