Aviation employees approve strike action, threatening disruptions at Keflavík Airport

The Association of Aviation Employees (FFR) has sanctioned a series of stoppages, potentially disrupting services at Keflavík Airport.

Following unsuccessful negotiations, 80% of FFR members voted in favour of industrial actions, including an overtime ban and training cessation. These actions aim to harmonise rights across collective agreements within Isavia and its subsidiaries.

The planned strikes, starting May 9, 2024, involve indefinite overtime and training bans, followed by specific work stoppages affecting security personnel and passenger transport staff on various dates in May.