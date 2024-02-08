Passenger pulls emergency slide on Thai Airways domestic flight about to take off

In the night of 7 February, a passenger on board Thai Airways domestic flight TG121 between Chiang Mai and Bangkok, Thailand was arrested for seriously disrupting the flight. The Canadian passenger opened the boarding door (1L) just as the aircraft, an Airbus A320 (presumably HS-TXC), was about to take off.

A picture that appeared online (see below) show a slide deployment, while the aircraft is on the runway. Fellow passengers and cabin crew were able to subdue the unruly passenger who was handed over to airport security.

As the aircraft was disabled on the runway, flight operations got disrupted with holdings, delays and at least two diverted flights.

The aircraft reached Bangkok, after a delay of more than three hours.

