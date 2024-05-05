TSA discovers snakes hidden in passenger’s pants at Miami Airport

Last week at Miami International Airport, officers of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) made an unexpected discovery during a routine checkpoint screening: a passenger attempting to smuggle snakes concealed in their pants.

The incident, reported on April 26, involved officers detecting something suspicious from the individual’s trousers. Upon investigation, they found a small bag containing two white snakes, as depicted in a photo shared by the Transportation Security Administration.

The snakes were promptly handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for further handling.

This peculiar encounter underscores the importance of adhering to travel regulations, especially concerning the transportation of wildlife. It’s advisable to declare any animals intended for travel well in advance to ensure compliance and prevent such surprises during security screenings.