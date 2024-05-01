Turkish Airlines explores new mega aircraft order with Boeing and Airbus

Turkish Airlines is engaged in discussions with Boeing and Airbus for a potential order of up to 235 aircraft, as reported by Reuters. The announcement was made during an event in Istanbul, where Airbus and Rolls-Royce were also present.

Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines’ board of directors, emphasised the airline’s balanced approach between Airbus and Boeing. The decision-making process will take into account Boeing’s ongoing challenges. Additionally, Rolls-Royce is exploring maintenance and overhaul options in Turkey.

Last year, Turkish Airlines placed its first mega order with Airbus, including 150 A321neos, 50 A350-900s, 15 A350-1000s, and 5 A350Fs. The airline aims to double its fleet to 800 aircraft by 2033, with growth milestones of 500 aircraft by 2025 and 600 by 2028.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates a mix of Airbus A319, A320, A321, A330, A350, and Boeing 737 NG, 737 MAX, 777, and 787 aircraft.