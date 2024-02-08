European aviation leaders applaud inclusion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act, urge further policy action for global leadership in SAF industry

Leading European aviation associations celebrate the inclusion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as a ‘strategic net-zero technology’ in the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).

Acknowledging the crucial role SAF plays in achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the aviation sector by 2050, the associations urge EU policymakers for further actions to establish a competitive SAF market.

Emphasising the importance of overcoming barriers to SAF deployment, they call for extended policy incentives, including the continuation of the SAF flexibility mechanism, extension of thresholds, increased financial support, and simplified administrative procedures for SAF development.

The associations highlight the need for these measures to position Europe as a global leader in the growing competition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel.