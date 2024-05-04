Kansai Airport in Osaka says it hasn’t lost a single piece of baggage in 30 years

Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka, Japan, marks 30 years without a single lost bag, earning it the Skytrax award for World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery 2024.

With 20 to 30 million passengers annually, KIX attributes its success to meticulous multilayered checking procedures and dedicated staff collaboration. Despite handling around 10 million baggage items in 2023, KIX aims for a 15-minute luggage delivery time, constantly updating handling guides based on staff feedback.

As it anticipates a surge in passengers for the World Expo 2025, KIX remains committed to exceptional service as part of its daily routine.