easyJet launches summer flights from Belfast City Airport to Alicante

Belfast City Airport has inaugurated its highly anticipated summer flights to Alicante, operated by easyJet. The service, offering flights twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, provides Northern Ireland travellers with more choice and connectivity for their summer holidays.

The new route caters to diverse holiday preferences, whether for a cultural city break or to enjoy the sunny beaches of the Costa Blanca. In addition to Alicante, easyJet will also offer flights to Palma de Mallorca from May 30th, with thousands of beach and city package holidays available.

Belfast City Airport emphasises its commitment to delivering convenience and choice to passengers, offering hassle-free travel experiences with its prime location and efficient processing times. Recently recognised as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for 2023, Belfast City Airport aims to enhance the travel experience for all passengers.