Etihad Airways expands interline partnerships with five airlines for seamless travel experience

Etihad Airways has announced the establishment of reciprocal interline partnerships with five new airline partners, further enhancing travel options for passengers within its growing global network.

The airline has forged partnerships with Kam Air in Afghanistan, SKY express in Greece, Rex Airlines in Australia, Jeju Air in Korea, and Myanmar Airways International. These interline agreements enable customers of all participating airlines to enjoy improved connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks. Passengers can now book their entire journey on a single ticket and seamlessly check their baggage through to their final destination.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, highlighted the benefits of these partnerships, stating, “We continue to expand our network reach to facilitate seamless connections across our network, offering our guests a wider range of travel options. These five interline agreements simplify travel for passengers of all partner airlines.”

These new partnerships unlock a host of opportunities for Etihad’s passengers. For instance, travellers flying into Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport can seamlessly connect to Kam Air’s flights to Kabul and beyond into Afghanistan. Similarly, passengers on Etihad’s flights to Athens can easily connect with SKY express to explore 28 destinations in Greece and its picturesque Mediterranean islands.

Rex Airlines provides convenient access from Etihad’s gateways in Sydney and Melbourne to 22 destinations across Australia, including Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast. Meanwhile, Jeju Air enables travelers to extend their journey from Seoul to 27 destinations across seven countries in Northeast Asia.

Furthermore, links with Myanmar Airways International enhance access to Yangon and Mandalay through Etihad’s gateways in South Asia.

Etihad Airways now boasts a total of 123 interline, codeshare, and strategic partnerships with airlines worldwide.

Passengers can take advantage of these expanded interline offerings by booking through Etihad sales channels, including Etihad.com and travel agents.