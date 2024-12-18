Finnair expands flights to Lapland for Easter, Autumn, and Summer events

Finnair is increasing flights to Lapland in 2024, catering to travellers drawn by its seasonal beauty and unique events.

Easter and Autumn Flights:

For the Easter season in April, Finnair adds flights to Kuusamo and Rovaniemi, offering prime access to end-of-season skiing. In autumn, during the peak foliage weeks from August to October, additional flights will connect travellers to Kuusamo, Kittilä, and Ivalo, allowing them to explore Lapland’s stunning natural scenery.

Easter Additions (1–23 April): 6 return flights to Kuusamo; 1 return flight to Rovaniemi (17 April).

6 return flights to Kuusamo; 1 return flight to Rovaniemi (17 April). Autumn Additions (15 August–10 October): 9 return flights to Kuusamo, 7 to Kittilä, and 4 to Ivalo.

Extra Flights for Summer Events:

Finnair also enhances its schedule for major summer events:

Trail Running at NUTS Karhunkierros (May): 1 return flight to Kuusamo (22 May).

1 return flight to Kuusamo (22 May). Solstice Festival in Ruka (June): 2 return flights to Kuusamo (18–22 June).

2 return flights to Kuusamo (18–22 June). World Orienteering Championships in Kuopio (July): 1 return flight (13 July).

1 return flight (13 July). Kuninkuusravit Harness Racing in Oulu (August): 1 return flight (1 August).

These additions aim to meet growing demand and foster year-round travel to Lapland. “Lapland’s unique seasonal experiences attract more travellers every year, and these additional flights ensure smooth connections during peak seasons and events,” said Perttu Jolma, Finnair’s VP of Network Management.