Finnair cancels 70 flights due to industrial action in Finland

Finnair will cancel approximately 70 flights on 27 March due to industrial action at Helsinki Airport, affecting around 6,500 passengers. The disruption stems from a political protest by Finnish aviation and transport unions, scheduled between 14:00 and 16:00.

The strike will impact key airport operations, including customer service, baggage handling, and ground services. Finnair is working to rebook affected passengers and offer alternative routings, with updates available via its Manage Booking service and mobile app. Customers can also opt for a refund if they choose not to travel.

Passengers traveling on 27 March are advised to check in early, arrive on time, and carry essential items in hand baggage. Finnair apologises for the disruption and is working to minimise the impact on travel plans.