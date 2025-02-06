Finnair sees passenger growth despite industrial action in January 2025

Finnair carried 878,600 passengers in January 2025, a 6.6% increase from the previous year, with strong growth in Asian, North Atlantic, and European traffic. Capacity (ASK) rose 2.9%, driven by added narrow-body aircraft and increased Dallas frequencies.

Passenger load factor (PLF) improved by 4.3 percentage points to 73.5%, with notable growth in Japanese and Thai routes. However, cargo volumes fell by 9.4%, impacted by declines in Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Despite industrial action and severe weather, on-time performance improved to 68.6%, up from 66.2% in January 2024.