Finnair considers pilot layoffs amid ongoing industrial action

Finnair has begun change negotiations with its pilots, potentially affecting up to 90 positions, due to ongoing industrial action impacting its cooperation agreement. The discussions, starting 12 February, will cover possible furloughs and the inclusion of stand-by duty in employment contracts, a practice the Finnish Transport Pilots’ Association (SLL) opposes in collective agreements.

The dispute centers on flights operated for a partner carrier using Finnair’s A330 aircraft. The pilot union’s extended industrial action has affected these flights, prompting Finnair to reconsider its partnership. If the agreement is terminated, work for Finnair pilots may decrease.

Chief People Officer Kaisa Aalto-Luoto expressed disappointment over the situation, highlighting that Finnair has never before needed to cut pilot positions due to operational reasons. The airline stresses that stand-by duty is a standard industry practice essential for reliable flight operations. Negotiations between SLL and Finnair’s employer association have been ongoing for over five months, with no resolution in sight.