Significant increase in drug seizures at Brussels Airport in 2024

The Belgian General Administration of Customs and Excise (AAD&A) has reported a worrying rise in drug-related seizures at Brussels Airport during 2024. Not only has the number of incidents and the volume of confiscated drugs increased, but new and more dangerous types of substances are also being intercepted. This alarming trend underscores the growing complexity of combating drug smuggling at one of Europe’s busiest airports.

Postal and courier shipments have seen a sharp rise in drug smuggling activities, with over one ton of khat and 130 kg of cocaine seized in 2024. This represents a fivefold increase in cocaine and a fourfold rise in khat compared to 2023. Meanwhile, passenger traffic accounted for over one ton of cocaine seizures, a staggering fivefold increase from the previous year. Cannabis smuggling has also tripled, with nearly 476 kg confiscated. A significant shift in smuggling methods was observed, with 78.5% of intercepted drugs hidden in passenger luggage, a stark contrast to prior reliance on “body packers.”

The surge in diverse and more hazardous substances, such as nitazenes and kratom, calls for heightened vigilance and collaboration among airport stakeholders, including Customs, the Federal Police, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Kristian Vanderwaeren, Director-General of AAD&A, emphasized the critical need for proactive measures: “We must adapt to evolving smuggling trends and continue our commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy society.” Enhanced coordination and investments in detection technology are essential to counteract this growing threat effectively.