Corendon Spring & Summer 2025: Expanded flight options from Brussels and Maastricht

Corendon’s 2025 spring and summer schedule offers a diverse selection of sunny destinations from Brussels and Maastricht Aachen airports. Popular routes connect travellers to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caribbean.

From Brussels Airport

Turkey: Daily flights to Antalya; regular service to Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, and Gazipasa.

Greek Islands: Frequent flights to Crete, Zakynthos, Kos, Rhodes, Corfu, Lesbos, and Samos.

Spain: Service to Mallorca, Ibiza, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and Malaga.

Portugal: Weekly flights to Madeira.

Egypt: Flights available four times weekly.

Dubai: Flights on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Bulgaria: Weekly Friday flights (May–September) and additional Tuesday flights in July and August.

From Maastricht Aachen Airport

Turkey: Flights to Antalya three times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday).

Greek Islands: Flights to Crete (Monday, Friday) and Zakynthos (Friday, Sunday).

Bulgaria: Flights on Monday and Thursday (July–August).

From German Airports

Corendon Airlines expands with flights from Düsseldorf, Cologne, Münster, and Hamburg, covering Turkey, Spain, Egypt, and the Greek islands.

For a complete schedule, visit corendon.be.