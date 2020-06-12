Transavia France postpones launch of Montpellier – Brussels route to Summer 2021

The new Transavia France route from Montpellier to Brussels, scheduled to start on 5 April 2020, is postponed to 2021, the carrier told to Aviation24.be.

Transavia France follows its Dutch sister. The French low-cost airline of the Air France-KLM group, supposed to launch the route on 5 April 2020, had already postponed twice its start date, first to end-May and afterwards on 28 June 2020. But today, Silya Illoul, spokeswoman of the airline, told Aviation24.be that the launch is postponed to Summer 2021.

At the moment, no exact launch date has been set yet.

The French carrier has already removed the Montpellier – Brussels flights for Summer 2020 from its booking engine.