Transavia France launches route from Brussels to Montpellier

Transavia France, the French sister company of Dutch KLM daughter airline Transavia, will start scheduled service between Montpellier in the south of France and Brussels on 5 April 2020. The two airports will be connected twice a week by Boeing 737-800 aircraft during the summer.

We reported earlier that Dutch Transavia will start flights from Brussels Airport to nine Mediterranean destinations during the summer. Transavia France follows suit with one destination.

Earlier this month, Transavia France had announced the opening of a base in Montpellier with flights to twelve destinations. Brussels was not yet mentioned, but it has now been added.

Last year, Ryanair axed its route from Brussels South Charleroi to Montpellier. TUI fly Belgium had briefly shown the intention to take over that route, but it was never relaunched. The new Transavia flights from Brussels Airport are a nice alternative.

30 December 2019