TUI Blue expands rapidly in China and Southeast Asia

TUI Blue, a popular leisure hotel brand under TUI Group, is accelerating its growth in Asia with new hotel openings in China and Malaysia, following recent expansions in Thailand and Vietnam.

The brand debuted in China with three hotels in Shanghai, Taicang, and Yangshuo, catering to local and international travellers alike. In Malaysia, TUI Blue launched in Ipoh, enhancing the brand’s presence in Southeast Asia.

This expansion is part of TUI Group’s strategy to grow its global hotel portfolio, which aims to reach 600 properties. Upcoming openings include hotels in Bangkok and Bali.

Artur Gerber, Managing Director of TUI Blue Hotels & Resorts, highlighted the strong demand in Asia’s travel markets and TUI Blue’s commitment to offering unique, locally-inspired leisure experiences in these regions.