Flemish Easter holidays affordable & popular with new travel trends, according to TUI

TUI Belgium’s latest travel data highlights stable prices and strong demand for Flemish Easter holidays, thanks to separate vacation periods in Flanders and Wallonia. This results in greater flight and hotel availability without significant price hikes.

Key Travel Trends

Mediterranean & Egypt Lead : The Turkish Riviera is now the top destination, up 32%, while Hurghada sees a 25% increase in bookings.

Late Easter Boosts Departures : Many travelers opt to leave on April 13-14, leading to a 32% surge in bookings.

Budget Stability : The average spend remains €1,275 per person, with Tunisia (€760) as the most budget-friendly and Maldives (€2,885) as the most luxurious.

Late Skiing & Car Holidays: High-altitude ski resorts stay open, and self-drive trips to France, Austria, and Belgium remain popular.

Top Travel Picks

Flight Destinations

Turkish Riviera Tenerife Hurghada Gran Canaria Costa del Sol

Car Destinations

Espace Plagne Trois Vallées Belgian coast Les Arcs Tyrol

Top City Breaks: Paris, Rome, Barcelona, New York, Lisbon

With affordable prices and favourable weather expected, Flemish travellers are embracing sunny destinations and flexible departure dates for Easter 2025.