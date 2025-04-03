Home TUI Airline TUI fly Belgium Flemish Easter holidays affordable & popular with new travel trends, according to...

Flemish Easter holidays affordable & popular with new travel trends, according to TUI

By
André Orban
-
0
20

TUI Belgium’s latest travel data highlights stable prices and strong demand for Flemish Easter holidays, thanks to separate vacation periods in Flanders and Wallonia. This results in greater flight and hotel availability without significant price hikes.

Key Travel Trends

  • Mediterranean & Egypt Lead: The Turkish Riviera is now the top destination, up 32%, while Hurghada sees a 25% increase in bookings.

  • Late Easter Boosts Departures: Many travelers opt to leave on April 13-14, leading to a 32% surge in bookings.

  • Budget Stability: The average spend remains €1,275 per person, with Tunisia (€760) as the most budget-friendly and Maldives (€2,885) as the most luxurious.

  • Late Skiing & Car Holidays: High-altitude ski resorts stay open, and self-drive trips to France, Austria, and Belgium remain popular.

Top Travel Picks

Flight Destinations

  1. Turkish Riviera
  2. Tenerife
  3. Hurghada
  4. Gran Canaria
  5. Costa del Sol

Car Destinations

  1. Espace Plagne
  2. Trois Vallées
  3. Belgian coast
  4. Les Arcs
  5. Tyrol

Top City Breaks: Paris, Rome, Barcelona, New York, Lisbon

With affordable prices and favourable weather expected, Flemish travellers are embracing sunny destinations and flexible departure dates for Easter 2025.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be