Two dead following plane ditching near New Providence, Bahamas

A tragic plane ditching occurred eight miles off New Providence on Thursday, leading to the deaths of two individuals.

The Piper Aztec PA-23-250 aircraft, with U.S. registration N555MH, was en route to Lynden Pindling International Airport with six people on board when it encountered difficulties. Emergency responders, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard, retrieved all six individuals from the water, but two passengers, Allen Russell and Emma McQueen, died from heart attacks during the rescue. McQueen was on her way to the capital for her mother’s burial.

The remaining four survivors are receiving medical attention. Deep condolences have been extended to the people of Lowe Sound, North Andros, where the victims were from.