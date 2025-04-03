British Airways expands Summer schedule with new routes to Kuala Lumpur and Tbilisi

British Airways has launched new routes to Kuala Lumpur and Tbilisi, enhancing connectivity between the UK, Asia, and Europe.

Key Highlights:

  • Kuala Lumpur (KLIA): Daily flights from London Heathrow (Boeing 787-900), fares from £574
  • Tbilisi (Georgia): Four weekly flights from Heathrow, fares from £244
  • Tokyo Haneda: Service doubled to twice daily from 30 March 2025
  • New Italian routes: Rimini, Salerno, and Olbia launching in May
  • Riyadh: Increased flights with 80,000+ extra seats available

British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, emphasized the airline’s commitment to enhancing global travel options with these expansions.

