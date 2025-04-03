British Airways expands Summer schedule with new routes to Kuala Lumpur and Tbilisi

British Airways has launched new routes to Kuala Lumpur and Tbilisi, enhancing connectivity between the UK, Asia, and Europe.

Key Highlights:

Kuala Lumpur (KLIA): Daily flights from London Heathrow (Boeing 787-900), fares from £574

Daily flights from London Heathrow (Boeing 787-900), fares from £574 Tbilisi (Georgia): Four weekly flights from Heathrow, fares from £244

Four weekly flights from Heathrow, fares from £244 Tokyo Haneda: Service doubled to twice daily from 30 March 2025

Service doubled to twice daily from 30 March 2025 New Italian routes: Rimini, Salerno, and Olbia launching in May

Rimini, Salerno, and Olbia launching in May Riyadh: Increased flights with 80,000+ extra seats available

British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, emphasized the airline’s commitment to enhancing global travel options with these expansions.