Lufthansa Cargo launches regular Frankfurt-Katowice cargo flights

Lufthansa Cargo has inaugurated a new all-cargo route between Frankfurt and Katowice Airport, marking a significant expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

The first flight of the twice-weekly service (Thursdays & Saturdays) operated on 3 April 2025 with an Airbus A321F freighter with a 28-tonne cargo capacity per flight, supporting Poland’s growing industrial sector.

The new flights complement Lufthansa Cargo’s existing Road Feeder Service (RFS) at Katowice Airport.

Katowice becomes the first Polish airport with regular Lufthansa Cargo flights.

Lufthansa Cargo’s Wojciech Ryglewicz highlighted the route’s importance in meeting increasing industry demand, while Katowice Airport’s Artur Tomasik emphasised its role in boosting regional air cargo significance.