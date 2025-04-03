Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Airports record third-busiest February ever

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported 9.6 million passengers across its commercial airports in February 2025, making it the third-busiest February on record despite winter storms and a shorter month compared to leap year 2024.

The total number of passengers for January and February 2025 was 20.3 million (up 6,000 from 2024). In February 2025, the volume was 9.6 million passengers. Adjusted for the extra day in 2024, February 2025 volumes were on par with last year.

Despite challenges, the Port Authority airports continue to see strong passenger demand, building on 2024’s record-breaking travel year.