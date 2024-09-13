Portuguese court ruling condemns Ryanair for cabin bag charges

The National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAV) has commended a recent decision by the Judicial Court of the District of Braga, Portugal, which ruled against Ryanair for charging passengers additional fees for carrying cabin bags. ANAV sees this as a violation of consumer rights and highlights its ongoing efforts to address what it deems as abusive practices by Ryanair in Portugal.

ANAV President Miguel Quintas welcomed the ruling, stating that it reinforces the association’s long-standing stance against Ryanair’s policies. ANAV had already been gathering evidence of such practices and warns of potential further actions against the airline. Quintas emphasized that consumer rights must be upheld, regardless of the size and power of companies like Ryanair, and promised further developments in the coming weeks.