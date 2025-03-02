TUI Group earns top climate leadership recognition with CDP A rating

TUI Group has been awarded an “A” rating by CDP, securing a place on the CDP A List for 2024 for its third time. This recognition highlights TUI’s strong emissions reduction strategy, transparency, and leadership in corporate climate action.

Key achievements

Top marks in governance, risk disclosure, and policy engagement

in governance, risk disclosure, and policy engagement Ambitious climate targets : 2030 goals include fleet modernization, sustainable aviation fuels, and green energy for hotels

: 2030 goals include fleet modernization, sustainable aviation fuels, and green energy for hotels SBTi-validated emissions reduction: Airlines (-24%), Hotels (-46.2%), Cruise (-27.5%)

TUI remains committed to sustainable tourism and industry-wide collaboration to drive environmental progress.