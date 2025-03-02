TUI Group earns top climate leadership recognition with CDP A rating

By
André Orban
-
0
0

TUI Group has been awarded an “A” rating by CDP, securing a place on the CDP A List for 2024 for its third time. This recognition highlights TUI’s strong emissions reduction strategy, transparency, and leadership in corporate climate action.

Key achievements

  • Top marks in governance, risk disclosure, and policy engagement
  • Ambitious climate targets: 2030 goals include fleet modernization, sustainable aviation fuels, and green energy for hotels
  • SBTi-validated emissions reduction: Airlines (-24%), Hotels (-46.2%), Cruise (-27.5%)

TUI remains committed to sustainable tourism and industry-wide collaboration to drive environmental progress.

