Hilton Garden Inn to open at The Wings Business Centre at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport’s new business hub, The Wings, will feature a Hilton Garden Inn set to open in spring 2026, announced Hilton Worldwide and operator Black Label Hotels (BLH).

Catering to business and leisure travellers, the 250-room hotel will offer conference rooms, wellness facilities, parking, and a restaurant with an open kitchen. It will also feature crew lounges specifically designed for airline staff.

This marks Black Label Hotels’ first Belgian property and its third collaboration with Hilton. CEO Martin Hendricks highlighted the partnership as a reflection of Hilton’s confidence in BLH’s commitment to high service standards and sustainability.

The Wings business centre itself aligns with circular construction principles, reinforcing a sustainable yet premium development strategy for the Brussels Airport area.